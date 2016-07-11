Kama Ayurveda’s products promise to take care of you, top to bottom, like nobody’s business, with their range of natural, Ayurvedic hair oils, body butters, toners, moisturisers, lip balms and more.
Kama Ayurveda's Products Are Food For The Mind, Body & Soul
For Your Senses
The mixed fragrances at the Kama Ayurveda store had me in a strange, comforting dizzy, like the aroma version of soulful chicken soup. Bright lights, products neatly stacked on brass racks and the feel of a temple – this place is more than just a pretty sight. Whiffs of mogra, lavender and rose kept fighting each other to reach my nose first, and my confused brain didn’t know which fragrance to follow.
The Good Stuff
I settled on the Bringadi Intensive Hair Oil, which acts as a natural conditioner for dry and damaged hair, fights dandruff and supposedly prevents hair loss. I was also fascinated by the indigo hair colour, which basically means no chemicals, just pure colour on your hair.
Other things that caught my eye are an amazing kokum and almond body butter — it’s so thick and creamy, and will hydrate your skin to perfection. Ideal for this rainy weather we think! Plus, it smells so yummy.
The vanilla lip balm and their night care regime for women that includes a cleanser, toner and moisturiser is also on point. They have a collection of hair and body products for men, and a couple of mild soaps and oils for babies as well. Brownie points for no overpowering fragrances!
Aroma Therapy
Their collection of incense sticks, candles and organic soaps, especially the nutmeg, ginger and lime, are swoon-worthy too. Other products that caught my attention were the foot cream made of sweet almond oil, the kesini hair wash powder, which consists of tulsi and shikakai; the Himalayan deodar face cleanser for a fresh feel and the rose jasmine bath and body oil.
If gifting is something you’re always confused about because you’re not sure the person receiving it will like it or not, this store can make your life much simpler. The best thing about Kama Ayurveda’s products are that they come in handy travel-size bottles and packs {along with regular sizes}, which are so convenient to carry.
Price: INR 175-INR 4,200
