Kama Ayurveda's Products Are Food For The Mind, Body & Soul

I settled on the Bringadi Intensive Hair Oil, which acts as a natural conditioner for dry and damaged hair, fights dandruff and supposedly prevents hair loss. I was also fascinated by the indigo hair colour, which basically means no chemicals, just pure colour on your hair.

Other things that caught my eye are an amazing kokum and almond body butter — it’s so thick and creamy, and will hydrate your skin to perfection. Ideal for this rainy weather we think! Plus, it smells so yummy.

The vanilla lip balm and their night care regime for women that includes a cleanser, toner and moisturiser is also on point. They have a collection of hair and body products for men, and a couple of mild soaps and oils for babies as well. Brownie points for no overpowering fragrances!