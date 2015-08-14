Kama Ayurveda’s Organic Essentials for Beauty, Bath and More

We are particularly hung up on their Kumkumadi Scrub and Sanobar Hair Cleanser. While the former is not too harsh on the skin and leaves it glowing for a long period of time, the latter is a super light hair wash that can be used daily without any damage. If you are a fan of citrus undertones, or are looking for a gentler replacement for your shampoo, then we would recommend this cleanser wholeheartedly. The Vetiver Water is a body mist that you can use to refresh your face and arms during the day. It has a cooling effect {something needed for the summers, definitely}.