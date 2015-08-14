Kama Ayurveda offers holistic and time-tested beauty products and toiletries that focus on quality, aesthetics and purity. They also have an online store that delivers internationally.
Kama Ayurveda’s Organic Essentials for Beauty, Bath and More
- Upwards: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
A sense of balance
Kama Ayurveda promises a real Ayurvedic solution to all your problems and we decided to try out their essentials. And safe to say, we were not disappointed. Each of the Kama products have us hooked, because of how calming and mild they are on application.
What we loved
We are particularly hung up on their Kumkumadi Scrub and Sanobar Hair Cleanser. While the former is not too harsh on the skin and leaves it glowing for a long period of time, the latter is a super light hair wash that can be used daily without any damage. If you are a fan of citrus undertones, or are looking for a gentler replacement for your shampoo, then we would recommend this cleanser wholeheartedly. The Vetiver Water is a body mist that you can use to refresh your face and arms during the day. It has a cooling effect {something needed for the summers, definitely}.
A winter wonder
Looking forward to winter months, the Organic Sweet Almond Oil is on our wish-list, because… hot massages. The rich oil is perfect for dry and dehydrated skin {the aroma is a bit strong though}. Another really useful must-have is their Mint Lip Balm, which is not only hydrating and nutritive, but also has a cooling menthol effect. If you love your share of organic stuff, we would recommend getting on the site for some pregnancy and hair care regimes, some incense sticks, candles and essential oils, as well as products for men.
Where: Find a store here.
Price: INR 175 onwards; shipping free in India above INR 1499
Contact: 011 41527707/08
For regular updates, follow their website here.
Other Outlets
