Shopping On A Budget? These Kamla Nagar Stores Will Have You Sorted

While the horrible pun in the name of the store is extremely bothersome, don't let that keep you from checking their stuff out. From comfy shoes to pretty heels, they offer a ton of variety here, and you won't have to shell out a lot, either. You'll easily find flats for about INR 650 to 800, and heels priced at around INR 1000, which isn't too much if you're planning to go all fancy, we think.