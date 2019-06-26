Kamla Nagar's Secrets: 16 Lesser-Known Stores You Shouldn't Miss

Kamla Nagar market is the hub of shopping, especially for North Campus students. From budget-friendly options, to bigger brands, the market has everything. Here's a list of stores that sell some really great, and good quality stuff. Make sure you check them out the next time you're in the area.

PS: Although the market stays shut on Mondays, most of the stores mentioned in the list stay open on Mondays as well. The closest metro station to Kamla Nagar market is Vishwavidyalaya on the yellow line. The market tends to get quite crowded on the weekends, so we suggest you make the trip on a weekday if that is a possibility for you.

Ibadat

Ibadat is a perfect store for daily and semi-formal cotton kurtas, both knee-length and floor-length (which can also be worn as dresses). They have a massive collection and keep adding new designs ever week (at least 10 new designs). Their colours don't bleed and the kurtas start at INR 799.

Clothing Stores

Ibadat

3.0

Shop UB-47, Near Bindal Chauk, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Tunica

Think summer-friendly kurtas and palazzos, suit sets, and pretty but not over-the-top ethnic formal; Tunica is a great store in Kamla Nagar market for some ethnic wear shopping. Their suit sets are priced at a flat rate of INR 1,199, which is great considering the quality they deliver.


Clothing Stores

Tunica

Block UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Misi

Misi is a sort of a hole-in-the-wall, fusion wear heaven. The stuff that they display on their mannequins does not do justice to what is on the racks, which makes this store super easy to miss. They've got stylish short kurtas in various styles, pretty and embroidered tunics, and such cool pants!

Clothing Stores

Misi

UB-46, Block UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Voylla

For those of you who have a thing for fancy costume jewellery, hit up this store. From ethnic to party wear, they've got everything, and the kind of variety they have is pretty good.

Jewellery Shops

Voylla Fashion Jewelry

3.5

9, Ground Floor, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Faballey

This homegrown, women-run enterprise has a lot of smart, wearable options for everything from dresses for a Sunday brunch, to sharp work wear in understated neutral hues. If you're looking for something tasteful and subtle, this store will have you covered.

Clothing Stores

Faballey

17-UB, Kamla Nagar Market, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

G-9 Teen

We honestly couldn't pick what we loved the most about this place - the beer printed shirts, cool and comfortable t-shirts or the very #VacayVibes collection of shorts. Men, the next time you're upgrading your wardrobe, and looking to add some funk to it, please, please go here.


Clothing Stores

G-9 Teen

Block UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Laabha

Kamla Nagar sure has its share of ethnic wear stores, and this one is no different. However, I would only recommend this if you're looking for some super basic and casual, digital printed kurtas that you can throw on for everyday wear.

Clothing Stores

Laabha

Shop 45-UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

G-8teen

Right next to the G-9 Teen store, this store is (obviously) a sister concern. While the kind of stuff you'll find here is quite similar (casual, colourful, cool prints), they also have a good amount of basic, solid-coloured and patterned shirts you could check out. All the stuff here too is menswear, but women who like to shop in the men's section (all of us!) will find some cool stuff here.

Clothing Stores

G-8Teen

4.3

Shop 18-UB, Near Main Market, Block C, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Fashion Garage

We have no idea why we didn't discover this store earlier, because this is a clear winner for us. From Pink Floyd tour merch, to Star Wars t-shirts, to even really funny fridge magnets and patches, this store is literally heaven for anyone who loves pop-culture. They've got apparel for both men and women, and most of their stuff is kind of neutral. They've even got a lot of reasonably priced denims.

Clothing Stores

De Fashion Garage

3-UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Hyza

This men's shoes store in Kamla Nagar has a great amount of options in shoes for all occasions. The shoes that they have on display are all customisable and made to order. They also have quite a few knock-offs of brands like FILA, Adidas Originals, and the like. The only unisex stuff they have is VANS knock-offs, unfortunately.

Shoe Stores

Hyza

21-UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Escasso

This menswear store has particularly great shirts - both printed and formal. They've got nice, unique prints and the formal shirts are of really nice quality. They also have pyjamas for men, and even funky, printed boxers, if you're into that.
Clothing Stores

Escasso

4.7

25-UB, Block UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Tani Varni

From casual kurtas to formal wear, and embroidered suit sets, this store on the bada gol chakkar, does all ethnic wear everything. Their stuff is of such great quality, and is pretty affordable too (kurtas starting at INR 599). Drop by this one, you won't be disappointed.

Clothing Stores

Tani Varni

4.6

E-38, Opp. Spark Mall, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Khadi Bharat

From clothes made out of natural fabrics, to chemical-free skin care and bath products, this store does organic everything like none other.

Cosmetics Stores

Khadi Bharat

4.1

E-32, Maharaja Agarsen Marg, Block G, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Indifusion

This store is quite huge and they make apparel from natural fabrics such as cotton, silk, and linen only. From dresses and tunics to saris and heavier suits, they do everything. Their collection is priced a bit higher than the other options in Kamla Nagar, but considering it's a slow fashion brand, we feel it's worth it.

Clothing Stores

Indifusion

5.0

Shop 46-UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Aanaya

This store is a great option if you're looking for plus size ethnic wear. They have everything from casual kurtas to proper suit sets, and their sizes go up till 5XL.

Boutiques

Aanaya

UB-45, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

    Lulla Buy

    This kidswear store has super cute clothes for both girls and boys. From casual wear and onesies, to formal shirts and dresses, they've got really nice collection of clothes. They also have some (really tiny) shoes- both regular and fancy. Their collection of nightsuits (think dinosaur and space prints) is super adorable too!

    Clothing Stores

    Lulla Buy

    4.2

    44-UB, Jawahar Nagar, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

