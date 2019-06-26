Kamla Nagar's Secrets: 16 Lesser-Known Stores You Shouldn't Miss

Kamla Nagar market is the hub of shopping, especially for North Campus students. From budget-friendly options, to bigger brands, the market has everything. Here's a list of stores that sell some really great, and good quality stuff. Make sure you check them out the next time you're in the area.

PS: Although the market stays shut on Mondays, most of the stores mentioned in the list stay open on Mondays as well. The closest metro station to Kamla Nagar market is Vishwavidyalaya on the yellow line. The market tends to get quite crowded on the weekends, so we suggest you make the trip on a weekday if that is a possibility for you.