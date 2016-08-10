Comfort Food At Its Best At Karnataka Food Centre

They wouldn’t have any of the usual American junk; their awesome Kannada cuisine is enough to keep it insanely popular. The menu offers snacks {idlis and vadas}, dosas, uthappams, fixed meals and daily rice offerings, and all of it at prices that will leave you smiling.

I have been a regular to this place for years, and my recent visit taught me that some joints never really change. A few favourites that you must try are the puliyogare rice {imli rice}, Mysore masala dosa, panchatara uthappam and the bisibelle bhat. Everything here has its own unique taste, so choosing the best is really hard {but I still love the imli rice the most}.