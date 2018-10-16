Try This Karari Roti Next Time You Visit The Wine Company

Bars

The Wine Company

DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Cyber Hub, 22 & 23, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Wine Company as its name indicates is famous for its variety of wine, but apart from wine, there is yet another thing that this place is famous for, and that is the karari roti (pictured).

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, and Kids.

