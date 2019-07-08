This 106-Year-Old Eatery Is A Mughlai Gem You Have To Check Out

Casual Dining

Karim's

Chandni Chowk, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

16, Near Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

View 2 Other Outlets

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

A true blue icon on the Delhi food scene, Karim's in Chandni Chowk has been dishing out great food for over a hundred years now and arguably, nobody does Mughlai fare better than them.

The stunning visuals of overflowing food, happy faces, and the heady smell of spices get you salivating as soon as you set foot in Karim's. And it's the same story on every visit. If consistency is key, Karim's has found it long back and is in no mood to let go.

For first-timers, we recommend trying their mutton barra and jahangiri chicken with a side of khamiri roti. Finish it off with a cold Kheer Benazeer and you'll be in bliss. For old-timers, we recommend surprising yourself because there isn't a dish that Karim's doesn't get right. (Read: right equals lip-smacking).

Given its taste and quality, Karim's is value for money too and that makes the experience even more worthwhile.

What Could Be Better

Karim's has a lot of franchises all over Delhi now, but not all of them maintain the same standard of taste as the original Old Delhi joint. 

Pro-Tip

We think you should stick to the Karim's in Old Delhi and the one at the Indian Islamic Cultural Centre for the best experience.

Other Outlets

Karim's

Sector 18, Noida
3.8

Mughal Palace, G-40, Sector 18, Noida

Karim's

Kaushambhi, Ghaziabad
3.5

EDM Mall, 3rd Floor, Kaushambi, Ghaziabad

