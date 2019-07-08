This 106-Year-Old Eatery Is A Mughlai Gem You Have To Check Out

A true blue icon on the Delhi food scene, Karim's in Chandni Chowk has been dishing out great food for over a hundred years now and arguably, nobody does Mughlai fare better than them.

The stunning visuals of overflowing food, happy faces, and the heady smell of spices get you salivating as soon as you set foot in Karim's. And it's the same story on every visit. If consistency is key, Karim's has found it long back and is in no mood to let go.

For first-timers, we recommend trying their mutton barra and jahangiri chicken with a side of khamiri roti. Finish it off with a cold Kheer Benazeer and you'll be in bliss. For old-timers, we recommend surprising yourself because there isn't a dish that Karim's doesn't get right. (Read: right equals lip-smacking).

Given its taste and quality, Karim's is value for money too and that makes the experience even more worthwhile.