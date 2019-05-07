Stop By Karnataka Food Centre For A Ticket To Dosa Heaven

Karnataka Food Centre offers everything from your usual dosas and uthappams to even lesser-known dishes from down South like Chow Chow Bhath. Best part? It’s all authentic. 

What Makes It Awesome

Karnataka Food Centre has a restaurant-cum-canteen-style ambience  On the weekends, owing to the rush, you might have to share a table with complete strangers—but the food is so worth it!

The ghee/butter masala dosa at KFC is a must-have. The masala dosas were dripping with ghee and butter, and honestly, we couldn’t have asked for more. For people who love the flavour of coconut, go for the Coconut Rava Masala (it was out of this world). The tiffin thali is also recommended.

Just FYI, the dosas look deceiving, but trust us, one is enough even for those with a monstrous appetite. We finished our meal here with their perfect curd rice and a helping of Mysore Pak.

This gem in RK Puram is suitable for families as well as students. The prices are wallet-friendly and the portions will leave your rumbling tummy satisfied.

What Could Be Better

Be prepared to wait for at least 15 minutes (or more if you're here for breakfast or dinner) to get a table here. Once you do manage to get a spot, you might have to share a table with strangers too sometimes (during peak hours). 

Pro Tip

Parking might be an issue owing to the petrol pump next door and the Karnataka Sangha upstairs. Use public transport to reach Karnataka Food Centre instead. 

