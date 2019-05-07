Stop By Karnataka Food Centre For A Ticket To Dosa Heaven

Karnataka Food Centre has a restaurant-cum-canteen-style ambience On the weekends, owing to the rush, you might have to share a table with complete strangers—but the food is so worth it!

The ghee/butter masala dosa at KFC is a must-have. The masala dosas were dripping with ghee and butter, and honestly, we couldn’t have asked for more. For people who love the flavour of coconut, go for the Coconut Rava Masala (it was out of this world). The tiffin thali is also recommended.

Just FYI, the dosas look deceiving, but trust us, one is enough even for those with a monstrous appetite. We finished our meal here with their perfect curd rice and a helping of Mysore Pak.

This gem in RK Puram is suitable for families as well as students. The prices are wallet-friendly and the portions will leave your rumbling tummy satisfied.

