This New GK2 Restaurant Does Cuisine From Everywhere In The World

That they have a smattering of cuisine from all over the globe, and while that to me would've spelt disaster, their food is actually quite fantastic. When we walked into The Finch, it didn't seem like a restaurant—it's vibe was a whole lot more 'club'—think sleek, dark-grey couches, blue lights and black tables with sharp white table linen. The two floor space (restaurant on first, bar on second) opened mid-December 2018, and is still in it's teething stages, but definitely is open to the public. What's interesting is that their melange of cuisine from various states (and some countries tossed in) actually holds up. Every time I've tried 'world cuisine' it's been an uncomfortable mish-mash of a menu with European, Oriental and Indian cuisine. This time, however, it had been done intelligently—a single selection from the region of choice, done authentically enough to pass any epicure's tests—and that was that. Of the things we tried, their Tabak Maaz (Kashmiri-style lamb chops), Misa Maach Poora (orange-flavoured Mangalorean prawns), Prawn & Basil dimsum and Mutton Pepper Fry (a Chettinad pepper curry with Malabar paratha) stood out most. For dessert, their Banoffee Brownie was an interesting choice, but they also had a kheer made of bottle gourd which surprised us (pleasantly). You can also get cocktails and such—try the Grapple Collins (gin-based). It had whole grapes and apples and it's got a very fresh feel to it.