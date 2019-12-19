Ladies, Hit Up Kasrr For Fabulous Western Wear & Accessories

If you’re shopping in Kamla Nagar, do make a stop at Kasrr for some great westernwear and accessories for women. There are times when their entire collection has not been exactly to my taste, but I've ended up picking at least one item off the rack anyway. Do take a look at their stylish belts as well. You'll find dresses (think maxis, skaters and the like), jumpsuits (printed & solid alike), pretty blouses, and more...

Their fabric quality is quite reliable. I don’t see wear and tear happening with their fabric as quickly as I see them with other, more popular brands. They’ve got other stores across town as well—you’ll find them in Rajouri Garden, Karol Bagh, Gurgaon, Noida and Model Town.