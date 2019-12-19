Ladies, Hit Up Kasrr For Fabulous Western Wear & Accessories

Kasrr

The Great India Place, Sector 38, Noida
The Great India Place, G-16, Plot A-2, Sector 38, Noida

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

If you’re shopping in Kamla Nagar, do make a stop at Kasrr for some great westernwear and accessories for women. There are times when their entire collection has not been exactly to my taste, but I've ended up picking at least one item off the rack anyway. Do take a look at their stylish belts as well. You'll find dresses (think maxis, skaters and the like), jumpsuits (printed & solid alike), pretty blouses, and more...

Their fabric quality is quite reliable. I don’t see wear and tear happening with their fabric as quickly as I see them with other, more popular brands. They’ve got other stores across town as well—you’ll find them in Rajouri Garden, Karol Bagh, Gurgaon, Noida and Model Town. 

What Could Be Better

On rare occasions, I've found their store to be a bit overpriced. 

Other Outlets

Kasrr

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
3.7

J-67, Sant Sujan Singh Marg, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Kasrr

Karol Bagh, New Delhi
4.1

17A/22, Ajmal Khan Road, WEA, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

Kasrr

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
3.0

J-16B, Near KFC, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

Kasrr

DLF Phase - 2, Gurgaon

MGF Metropolitan Mall, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurgaon

Kasrr

Model Town 2, New Delhi

B-7, Model Town 2, New Delhi

