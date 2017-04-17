Kate Spade New York's Gorgeous Bags Are Now Available In New Delhi

If you’ve spent hours marveling at the glorious celebration of colour that Kate Spade New York’s collections are rather well-known for and closed the tab, disappointed at the shipping charges you’d have to pay for a cross-body bag, this one’s for you. While this is a rather specific category of people, we think the number of people crushing on their bags is set to increase given that the brand has opened its first retail store in India.

American designer brand Kate Spade New York’s store in India brings everything we love about the brand to the capital. Their bags and shoes are obviously their biggest draw {think gorgeous colours, quirky design elements like a camera or a camel and different shapes} and make for slightly more affordable statement pieces.

However, don’t forget to check out their collection of classic white shirts and summer-friendly culottes and flared pants. They also have a ridiculously cute section of stationery!

P.S. Kate Spade New York is a breath of fresh air, budget-wise, in DLF Emporio. It’s definitely not budget shopping, but the products are not outrageously expensive either.