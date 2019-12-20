Kathika has handcrafted glass art on wall paintings, coasters, plant holders, tea lights, sun catchers, serving trays and other home decor pieces. Each piece is one of a kind in design and colour scheme. The stuff is unique and the colours look different depending on the light. Kathika not only does made to order pieces for homes & offices but also has some cool stuff that makes for classy wedding favors.
Sucker For Handcrafted Glass Art & Pretty Home Decor Items, This Store Will Amaze You!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Since things are handmade so one needs to be patient especially, when ordering more pieces. But it is well worth the wait.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group
Comments (0)