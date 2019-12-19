Kati Roll Cottage For Rolls Loaded With Your Favourite Things

The mixture of sauces in the Chicken Malai Roll never stopped oozing out, but we enjoyed it till the last bite. Yes, it was creamy, and yes, it was delicious. The Mutton Seekh Kebab roll is again something you should definitely try, for the high quality of seekh kebab used if nothing else. The Soya Chaap Roll, however, can be safely given a miss. They recently added the Soya Nutri Roll {for the health conscious, of course} to their menu, and it’s slowly taking the spot for the bestseller in their vegetarian section.

The winners, however, are clearly their combo packs. At such affordable prices, they offer you two rolls with a pet bottle of soft drink! Cha-ching!

They can also customise your order according to your needs, and their packaging is bang-on, which keeps your food warm enough even after 20 minutes or so. All in all, their rolls are crisp and fulfilling, and we’d definitely recommend a visit.

There is nothing special for you to sip on, though, apart from the aerated drinks, packed juices, Red Bull and water.

Timings: 2pm – 11pm