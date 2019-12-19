Kati Roll Cottage For Rolls Loaded With Your Favourite Things

Moti Nagar’s new roll eatery, Kati Roll Cottage is slowly and steadily winning hearts in the locality for their crispy and hearty kathi rolls, affordable prices and great combo packs.
Chow Down
Chicken Malai Roll, Mutton Seekh Kebab Roll, Paneer Tikka Roll
Sip On
Aerated drinks
Winning For
Super affordable combo packs {two rolls + cold drinks}
Lowdown On The Ambience
A petite shop in one of the main markets of Moti Nagar, just like other roll places in the city—you have to stand and eat the food here. And we’re really not complaining, as long as we get that tasty goodness at affordable prices. Because of the favourable response they’ve been receiving, they’re now planning to open two more outlets in town {probably Shankar Road and Pitampura}.
The place is a little tricky to find, but it is walking distance from the Moti Nagar metro station. Just ask anyone about the famous Kumar Pastry shop, and you’ll be able to find this little kiosk just a few steps ahead {on the right}.
What’s On The Menu?
The mixture of sauces in the Chicken Malai Roll never stopped oozing out, but we enjoyed it till the last bite. Yes, it was creamy, and yes, it was delicious. The Mutton Seekh Kebab roll is again something you should definitely try, for the high quality of seekh kebab used if nothing else. The Soya Chaap Roll, however, can be safely given a miss. They recently added the Soya Nutri Roll {for the health conscious, of course} to their menu, and it’s slowly taking the spot for the bestseller in their vegetarian section.
The winners, however, are clearly their combo packs. At such affordable prices, they offer you two rolls with a pet bottle of soft drink! Cha-ching!
They can also customise your order according to your needs, and their packaging is bang-on, which keeps your food warm enough even after 20 minutes or so. All in all, their rolls are crisp and fulfilling, and we’d definitely recommend a visit.
There is nothing special for you to sip on, though, apart from the aerated drinks, packed juices, Red Bull and water.
Timings: 2pm – 11pm
