Is DIY Ethnic Wear Your Jam? You'll Love This Street Fabric Market!

Katran Bazaar in Mangolpuri (near Rohini) is a huge street market that has stalls that sell everything from fabric and dress material, to night-suits, suit-sets, kurtas, bed linen, and much, much more. All the stuff here is priced super low and well within the reasonable range, which is always a treat. As you enter the market, what you see is a massive street (no end in sight sorts) that has make-shift stalls on both sides. We were a bit overwhelmed by the sheer volume of stuff and the variety of stuff here. To say that it's a fabric/cloth market would be an understatement because it had everything we could have imagined. Those of you who follow multiple DIY vlogs and have been planning on amping up your ethnic wear game, don't think twice. This market has breezy and light, cotton fabrics starting at INR 100 per metre. The prints range from traditional tie-and-dye and block prints to ikat, and trendy prints like flamingoes, elephants, and more. If you're lucky (and into it) you'll even find cartoons like The Simpsons and Lilo and Stitch prints on fabrics (perfect for casual Fridays, amirite?). You can even buy plain, linen cloth in various colours to get your own palazzos and pencil fit pants stitched; but if you're not too particular about the material, then you'll find some readymade, printed and plain ones in rayon-cotton mixed fabric too. Which brings me to coordinated suit-sets - you'll see a lot of long kurtas and matching palazzos. So MANY of them! Think pretty floral prints, ikat prints, classic motif-style prints, priced at INR 500, only. They've also got embroidered and plain dupattas in various colours, and a wide variety of borders for saris and suits. The borders here start at INR 20 per metre and go up to INR 4000 per metre. These include stone work, thread work, gota patti, and zari work. We really liked the gota patti ones, although we suspect that they're the machine embroidered kind. That's not all, the market also has stalls that sell bed sheets, throw pillows, cushion covers, foot mats, towels, and more. The bed sheets here are available in a lot of prints. From floral to gingham, checkered, and some in plain, pastel colours too. These were priced starting INR 300. Unbelievable? We know!