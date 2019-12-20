Malviya Nagar's Doing Kebabs Just Right

Casual Dining

Kebab Gali

Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 7 & 8, Corner Market, Sadhna Enclave, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Kebab Gali is a hidden gem in Malviya Nagar. Sometimes, during rush hour, you might have to wait for a few minutes to get a table. Still, the mouth-watering delicacies make up for it.

What Was Your Experience Like?

Hygienic dishes at affordable rates, quick service paired wit neat and clean ambience make Kebab Gali a winner. The slow background music and screens to watch important cricket matches give it an edge.

Must Order

I highly recommend the Mutton Nihari, Mutton Galouti, Chicken Biryani and Fish Tikka.

#LBBTip

Before ordering something, ask the waiters for recommendations. Some dishes are super spicy and some have way too much butter.

