Kebab Gali is a hidden gem in Malviya Nagar. Sometimes, during rush hour, you might have to wait for a few minutes to get a table. Still, the mouth-watering delicacies make up for it.
Malviya Nagar's Doing Kebabs Just Right
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Hygienic dishes at affordable rates, quick service paired wit neat and clean ambience make Kebab Gali a winner. The slow background music and screens to watch important cricket matches give it an edge.
Must Order
I highly recommend the Mutton Nihari, Mutton Galouti, Chicken Biryani and Fish Tikka.
#LBBTip
Before ordering something, ask the waiters for recommendations. Some dishes are super spicy and some have way too much butter.
