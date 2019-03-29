These Stalls In Qutub Institutional Area Serve Epic Keema Paratha, Hot Soup & Momo

Although all the dhabas along the road have pretty much have the same menu, our personal favourite remains the one with a giant poster of Ranbir Kapoor dining at the same place—he really did—hanging over the plastic chairs and tables. This is where you’ll find us sprawled on a cold winter-y night or a rainy day.

At one of the star attractions here is Laxman Fast Food. Their parathas are huge, crispy, stuffed with your choice of filling, and served with a large cube of white butter mint chutney and sliced onions. We’re loyal to the keema and the chicken, but you could also try the aloo, the gobhi or the pyaaz. They also happen to be the size of the steel plate they’re served in, but they’re so delish that we always end up devouring at least two.

You can find places with delicious hot and sour soup in the area too. It’s the perfect mix of spice and vegetables to make you feel satiated without feeling bloated. We’d however save this one for December onwards. You can also indulge in some good ol’ Maggi infused with onions, chillies, cheese and chicken chunks (as per your preference) or a good serving of momo at Sethi Fast Food.