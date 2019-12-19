Keep Your Nails Beautiful & Natural Always😍

img-gallery-featured
Spas

Posh The Nail Spa

Ashok Vihar Phase - 3, New Delhi
4.6

Shop 118, Opp. Hair Master, Main Road, Ashok Vihar Phase 3, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I've been visiting this place for my nails and every time I go here I am happier than before. The way they do extensions, it looks so real and natural. Also, the people working here are very polite and respectful. Love Posh The Nail Spa!

What Could Be Better?

Nothing negative discovered yet.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae

Spas

Posh The Nail Spa

Ashok Vihar Phase - 3, New Delhi
4.6

Shop 118, Opp. Hair Master, Main Road, Ashok Vihar Phase 3, New Delhi

image-map-default