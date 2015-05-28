Keeping it Cool With Your Date, When it's 45° Outside

This can actually be fun, in an organized pre-ordained way. You’re assigned a book, asked a bunch of questions in prep, and then you discuss it as a group. Also, our favourite part is sounding smarter than our partner; really helps amp the heat indoors. And if it doesn’t, please reevaluate. ATM {A Ta Maison}, hosts regular book clubs, and since they can be strict about members only rules, check out Delhi Book Lovers, who go the extra mile and host events, book signings, releases and author interactions. Couples that read together, also fall asleep together.

Where: Find out more about ATM’s book club here, and more about Delhi Book Lovers here.