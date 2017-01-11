Milkshake chain Keventers has recently launched a range of warm milkshakes, keeping in mind the dipping temperatures.
Like It Hot? Keventers Now Has Warm Milkshakes For You
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: KALKAJI MANDIR
Shortcut
Shake It Up
We’re used to Keventers in slender glass bottles and chilled to the core. The Hot Shakes shake up this concept a little.
So what are hot shakes exactly? The ‘shake’ here may be a bit of a misnomer. Think along the lines of a hot chocolate but in many different flavours. We’re not complaining.
Hot And Cold
The Creamy Chocolate {served with caramel and ice cream} is obviously the most popular choice. But we’d urge you to go beyond that. There’s Balmy Banana {with real banana pulp!}, Kesar Pista and Soulful Salted Caramel {also served with ice cream}.
If you don’t want to be super experimental, there’s Kashmiri Kahwa and green tea for the taking.
So, We're Saying...
Ask her/him out for a hop cuppa salted caramel already.
PS: These are available only at select outlets. So if you’re making a trip specially for this, you might want to call in advance and check.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Nearest Metro Station: KALKAJI MANDIR
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Comments (0)