Like It Hot? Keventers Now Has Warm Milkshakes For You

img-gallery-featured
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ground Floor, JMD Kohinoor Galleria Mall, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

16 Outlets
image-map-default
View 16 Other Outlets

Shortcut

Milkshake chain Keventers has recently launched a range of warm milkshakes, keeping in mind the dipping temperatures.

Shake It Up

We’re used to Keventers in slender glass bottles and chilled to the core. The Hot Shakes shake up this concept a little.

So what are hot shakes exactly? The ‘shake’ here may be a bit of a misnomer. Think along the lines of a hot chocolate but in many different flavours. We’re not complaining.

Hot And Cold

The Creamy Chocolate {served with caramel and ice cream} is obviously the most popular choice. But we’d urge you to go beyond that. There’s Balmy Banana {with real banana pulp!}, Kesar Pista and Soulful Salted Caramel {also served with ice cream}.

If you don’t want to be super experimental, there’s Kashmiri Kahwa and green tea for the taking.

So, We're Saying...

Ask her/him out for a hop cuppa salted caramel already.

PS: These are available only at select outlets. So if you’re making a trip specially for this, you might want to call in advance and check.

Other Outlets

Keventers

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.0

Select Citywalk, Ground Floor, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
3.8

DLF Promenade, 2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

Cyber Hub, delhi

K-09, Ground Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 32, Noida
4.1

Logix City Centre, 3rd Floor, Shop 1, Sector 32, Noida

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 38A, Noida

KidZania Delhi NCR, Entertainment City, Gate 11, Near TGIP Mall, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Keventers

Rohini, New Delhi
4.2

Shop 10, Ground Floor, Unity One Mall, Sector 10, Rohini, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 14, delhi
3.8

Shop 40, Main Market, Sector 14, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 38A, Noida

KidZania Delhi NCR, Entertainment City, Gate 11, Near TGIP Mall, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 50, delhi
4.0

Ground Floor, Good Earth City Center, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Keventers

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1

1/90, Block P, Daulatram House, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

Anand Lok, New Delhi
4.4

7/5, MCD Shop, Opp. Gargi College, Siri Fort Road, Anand Lok, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.0

H-28, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

MG Road, delhi
3.3

3rd Floor, MGF Metropolitian Mall, MG Road, Sector 25, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 50, delhi
4.0

Ground Floor, Good Earth City Center, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default

KEVENTERS

New Delhi, Delhi
3.9

M-30A, Shop 4, Hans Raj Marg, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

Dwarka, New Delhi
3.8

Manish Royal Plaza, Shop G-1, Ground Floor, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ground Floor, JMD Kohinoor Galleria Mall, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

16 Outlets
image-map-default
View 16 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Keventers

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.0

Select Citywalk, Ground Floor, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
3.8

DLF Promenade, 2nd Floor, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

Cyber Hub, delhi

K-09, Ground Floor, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 32, Noida
4.1

Logix City Centre, 3rd Floor, Shop 1, Sector 32, Noida

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 38A, Noida

KidZania Delhi NCR, Entertainment City, Gate 11, Near TGIP Mall, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Keventers

Rohini, New Delhi
4.2

Shop 10, Ground Floor, Unity One Mall, Sector 10, Rohini, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 14, delhi
3.8

Shop 40, Main Market, Sector 14, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 38A, Noida

KidZania Delhi NCR, Entertainment City, Gate 11, Near TGIP Mall, Sector 38-A, Noida

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 50, delhi
4.0

Ground Floor, Good Earth City Center, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Keventers

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1

1/90, Block P, Daulatram House, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

Anand Lok, New Delhi
4.4

7/5, MCD Shop, Opp. Gargi College, Siri Fort Road, Anand Lok, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.0

H-28, Main Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

MG Road, delhi
3.3

3rd Floor, MGF Metropolitian Mall, MG Road, Sector 25, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Keventers

Sector 50, delhi
4.0

Ground Floor, Good Earth City Center, Sector 50, Gurgaon

image-map-default

KEVENTERS

New Delhi, Delhi
3.9

M-30A, Shop 4, Hans Raj Marg, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

image-map-default

Keventers

Dwarka, New Delhi
3.8

Manish Royal Plaza, Shop G-1, Ground Floor, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default