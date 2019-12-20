KFC's Smoky Grilled Chicken Is The Perfect Quick BBQ Meal

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

KFC

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-12, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

7 Outlets
image-map-default
View 7 Other Outlets

Shortcut

KFC has introduced another addition to their menu and this chicken isn’t fried. The Smoky Grilled Chicken is a lot like barbecued chicken slathered in hot sauce.

Eat What?

Give the fried chicken buckets a break {we know, it’s painful} and give way to a slightly healthier option – the Smoky Grilled Chicken. Imagine beautifully marinated chicken legs grilled to perfection and doused in a spicy sauce.

Pair It With

Their refreshing Virgin Mojito. We love the generous amount of mint sprigs that go in.

#LBBTip

This one’s not for the faint hearted. Spice levels are high- bite with caution.

Other Outlets

KFC

DLF Phase - 1, delhi
3.9

DLF Mega Mall, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

image-map-default

KFC

The Great India Place, Sector 38, Noida
3.9

The Great India Place, Shop 37, Sector 38, Noida

image-map-default

KFC

DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

117-E, Food Court, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

KFC

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
3.9

J-23/A, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

KFC

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Pacific Mall, 2nd Floor, 27, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

KFC

Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.0

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

KFC

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1

Shop 6 & 7, Scindia House, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default
Fast Food Restaurants

KFC

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-12, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

7 Outlets
image-map-default
View 7 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

KFC

DLF Phase - 1, delhi
3.9

DLF Mega Mall, DLF Phase 1, Gurgaon

image-map-default

KFC

The Great India Place, Sector 38, Noida
3.9

The Great India Place, Shop 37, Sector 38, Noida

image-map-default

KFC

DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

117-E, Food Court, Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

image-map-default

KFC

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi
3.9

J-23/A, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

KFC

Pacific Mall, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

Pacific Mall, 2nd Floor, 27, Tilak Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

KFC

Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.0

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

KFC

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.1

Shop 6 & 7, Scindia House, Outer Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default