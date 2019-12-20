KFC has introduced another addition to their menu and this chicken isn’t fried. The Smoky Grilled Chicken is a lot like barbecued chicken slathered in hot sauce.
KFC's Smoky Grilled Chicken Is The Perfect Quick BBQ Meal
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RAJIV CHOWK
Give the fried chicken buckets a break {we know, it’s painful} and give way to a slightly healthier option – the Smoky Grilled Chicken. Imagine beautifully marinated chicken legs grilled to perfection and doused in a spicy sauce.
Their refreshing Virgin Mojito. We love the generous amount of mint sprigs that go in.
This one’s not for the faint hearted. Spice levels are high- bite with caution.
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SIKANDARPUR
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: SUBHASH NAGAR
