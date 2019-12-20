Khaaja Chowk is a casual dining experience if you’re heading to shop at the MGF Metropolitan Mall in Gurgaon, serving up some delish Mughlai and Indian dishes.
Khaaja Chowk Gives A New Meaning To Authentic Mughlai Food!
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Shortcut
Who Is It For?
This place is heaven for all foodies who love authentic Mughlai. They serve array of cocktails and alcohol-based drinks. and are known for their flaming claypot and dum recipes {they even have a separate menu for it}.
For vegetarians, the dal makhani and the Khaaja Chowk Special Paneer is a must try.
Ambience
Khaaja Chowk has a unique decorative ambience and it looks quite quirky, along with the comfortable seating.
Must-Try
The must-have’s definitely include their dal makhani, Khaaja Chowk Special Paneer Tikka, and non-veg kebab platter.
Experience
For me, the staff was quite well-behaved and attentive, and they definitely had extensive knowledge about the food served. Their service is prompt and responsive, too.
#LBBTip
Although this place has enough seating, they have a full house most times during peak hours.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: M G ROAD
Comments (0)