Khaaja Chowk Gives A New Meaning To Authentic Mughlai Food!

Casual Dining

Khaaja Chowk

MG Road, delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

MGF Metropolitan Mall, 3rd Floor, MG Road, Gurgaon

View 1 Other Outlet

Shortcut

Khaaja Chowk is a casual dining experience if you’re heading to shop at the MGF Metropolitan Mall in Gurgaon, serving up some delish Mughlai and Indian dishes.

Who Is It For?

This place is heaven for all foodies who love authentic Mughlai. They serve array of cocktails and alcohol-based drinks. and are known for their flaming claypot and dum recipes {they even have a separate menu for it}.

For vegetarians, the dal makhani and the Khaaja Chowk Special Paneer is a must try.

Ambience

Khaaja Chowk has a unique decorative ambience and it looks quite quirky, along with the comfortable seating.

Must-Try

The must-have’s definitely include their dal makhani, Khaaja Chowk Special Paneer Tikka, and non-veg kebab platter.

Experience

For me, the staff was quite well-behaved and attentive, and they definitely had extensive knowledge about the food served. Their service is prompt and responsive, too.

#LBBTip

Although this place has enough seating, they have a full house most times during peak hours.

