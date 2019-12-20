Khaaja Chowk Is Back In A Cool New Sexy Avatar

Chakhna has always been our weakness, so we sampled our way through smoky Murgh Malai Tikkas and delicate Galouti Kebabs. For the chaat inclined, look no further – the Palak Patte Ki Chaat is classic and comforting, and has the bonus surprise of mashed potatoes. We also absolutely love the Chicken 65 here- it’s perfectly spiced and sized just right to go with your drinks. The big surprise though is the Khurmi Naan- which is the love child of a delish Indian bread with classic Margherita flavours. Divine!