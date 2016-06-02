Khandani Pakodewala: Head Here For The Perfect Monsoon Snack

It is all about pakoras here, The shop serves nothing else, and has been doing so for a very long time. Apart from the variety, what amazes is how the pakora-maker whips out batches and batches of the deep-fried beauties with ease {it’s a performance in itself}.

The shop serves some 11 variants that include aloo, gobhi, baingan and patod. The classic bread pakora is available too, and everything on their menu is served with a watery green chutney {a perfect match}.

We recommend you try out the patod pakoda, which uses battered colocasia leaves double fried in oil and served hot. The pakora is a mix of crispy and soft, and is a taste that not many are used to. The classic bread pakora and other vegetable variants are worth a try, too.

You can also indulge in some killer lassi {they have a Rooh Afza version too} and dahi bhalla at the shop adjacent to this one. Most people choose to get the pakoras and bhallas packed together, as they make for a stellar combo.