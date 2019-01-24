This Restaurant At The Roseate Serves An Amalgamation Of Indian Flavours

If you are a lover of our own desi Indian cuisine, then you must not miss Kheer, at the roseate hotel. The reason, the restaurant headed by Chef Anuj Wadhwani, serves the cuisine in style without leaving that heavy feel when you usually have after eating a hearty Indian meal. The food here is extremely comforting and delicious and is a blend of street food, and the dishes from across the country. This place is exquisitely designed to host around 250 people at a go, and the decor is as classy as it can get. What makes the ambience so ostentatious are the dark wooden panels, dim lighting, the antique hanging lamps and bells. The dishes not to be missed here are the street food specialities, The Jalebi Chaat which is quite different, the quinoa Gol Gappas served with a trio of tamarind water and a delicious Palak Patta Chaat, from the starters not to be missed are the apricot and khoya stuffed paneer tikka, the Kasundhi Fish Tikka. The Beetroot and Pine nut Tikki is a star dish from the starter section, it has a deep red colour and a perfect texture with a balanced sweet and sour taste. Also from the starter section, not to be missed is the Machhalee, raw tuna, tomatoes, onion, ginger blended with mustard oil and curry leaf mayonnaise. The variety in the main course is enormous, and everything we tried was super delicious. The pick of the dishes from the main course was the Prawn curry, home-style cooked chicken curry, paneer Kesar-e-pukhtan . Besides all this goodness, the best combination for me was the Dal Makhani paired with the sweet bakarkhani roti. We ended the lunch on a sweet note with a range of desi desserts, the kheer platter is an awesome trio of sabudana kheer, bottle guard kheer and gur (jaggery) kheer. The fruit kulfi , stuffed nicely with fresh fruits was delicious, mildly sweet and creamy in texture. So if you have not visited Kheer at The roseate, Aerocity yet, do visit and stay assured that the desi food lover in you will leave with a full belly and a smiling face.