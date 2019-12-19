Dress Comfy At Work With Kiaasa's Airy Palazzos & Indo-Western Kurtas

Kiaasa is an apparel and accessories brand for women that stocks some really simple and elegant indo-western clothes.

Their apparel is suitable for casual meet-ups with friends and also for daily wear. Their kurtas are also perfect for office wear and are priced decently (starts at around INR 500). You'll find many colours and simple designs in kurtas, pants, and palazzos. You can also shop for skirts, jewellery and bags here. So, don't hold back and get an awesome outfit for yourself!

If you don't have the time to go to their offline stores, you can check out their collection on Amazon as well. But, again, it's always better to visit the store as you'll be able to get a better sense of the quality, fabric, and fit. They have their stores across Delhi NCR.