Dress Comfy At Work With Kiaasa's Airy Palazzos & Indo-Western Kurtas

Clothing Stores

Kiaasa

Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
5.0

E-2/13, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Kiaasa is an apparel and accessories brand for women that stocks some really simple and elegant indo-western clothes.

Their apparel is suitable for casual meet-ups with friends and also for daily wear. Their kurtas are also perfect for office wear and are priced decently (starts at around INR 500). You'll find many colours and simple designs in kurtas, pants, and palazzos. You can also shop for skirts, jewellery and bags here. So, don't hold back and get an awesome outfit for yourself!

If you don't have the time to go to their offline stores, you can check out their collection on Amazon as well. But, again, it's always better to visit the store as you'll be able to get a better sense of the quality, fabric, and fit. They have their stores across Delhi NCR.

What Could Be Better

It'd be better if Kiaasa stocked a wider range of handbags as I felt that their collection was too small.

Other Outlets

Kiaasa

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
5.0

125-F, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Kiaasa

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
5.0

Shop 120, Block E, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Kiaasa

Pitampura, New Delhi
4.5

Vaishali Enclave, 16, Lala Jagat Narayan Marg, Pitampura, New Delhi

Kiaasa

Dwarka, New Delhi
5.0

Arjun Plaza, Pocket 1, Sector 5, Dwarka, New Delhi

Kiaasa

Sector 50, Gurgaon
4.0

Good Earth City Center, Pocket H, Nirvana, Sector 50, Gurgaon

Kiaasa

New Delhi, Delhi
4.0

G-75, Upper Ground Floor, Kalindi Kunj Road, Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, New Delhi

Kiaasa

Lajpat Nagar - 2, New Delhi

Shop 26, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar 2, New Delhi

Kiaasa

Karnal, Haryana

Dayal Tower Commercial Complex, Shop 1, Karnal, Haryana

