Find Adorable Kids' Clothing At These Stores In Crown Interiorz Mall
USPA Kids
When you're done shopping for yourself at USPA, head to their kids' store and you'll be delighted by the amazing collection. USPA Kids has everything from tees, shirts and tops to dresses, joggers and jeggings. We recommend checking out their super cool graphic tees, polo dresses and the comfy, printed joggers.
Prices at USPA Kids start at INR 499.
Me n Moms
Hit up this store for printed bodysuits, hooded rompers and layered frocks for newborn babies. Though their collection is not very extensive, we liked the stuff that was on offer and the quality of the cotton used was great.
Products at Me n Moms start at INR 299.
Gini And Jony
Probably the oldest store on this list, Gini And Jony has been retailing amazing kidswear for around 40 years now and we love how they've kept up with the times. You'll find everything from tees, shirts, denims to dungarees and nehru jackets at this outlet. We really liked their slogan tees and printed joggers and boxers.
Products at Gini And Jony start at INR 249.
Kidsberry
Kidsberry is a multi-brand store that has brands like United Colors of Benetton, Pepe Jeans, Chicco, Mothercare and Nautinati on offer. They stock everything from cotton onesies, t-shirts, shirts and trousers to dresses, frocks, skirts, shorts and woollen and linen blazers. You can even buy clothes for teens aged 15, here. We recommend hitting this store up to add a dash of pop colours to your kids' wardrobe.
Prices at Kidsberry start at INR 599.
Firstcry
With a plethora of brands and options on offer, Firstcry is an amazing place to shop kidswear from. Most of their brands are lesser-known and they also stock some international niche brands on their shelves. We really loved the grandma booties and night suit sets at Firstcry. Apart from the western options, you can also check out their ethnic wear collection.
Prices at Firstcry start at INR 60.
Bodycare Kids
Head to Bodycare Kids to shop from a wide variety of innerwear for your kids. They have vests, briefs, trunks, bloomers and boxers in solid, striped, printed and checkered patterns. The quality of cotton used is superb and the clothes look super comfortable for wearing all day.
Prices at Bodycare Kids start at INR 320.
