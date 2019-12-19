Your Kids Won't Get Enough Of This Indoor Theme Park In Noida

Kidzania in Noida is an amazing place for your kids to play, engage in interactive, role-play games and learn at the same time.

For all your little mini-adults out there, this ‘edutainment’ centre (that’s a thing) comes as a welcome relief from open-air, hot amusement parks, and gaming parlours with the same boring games. Basically, a fresh concept for you parents and kids to chill together.

Kidzania is s a replica of an entire city (child-sized, of course) with paved roads, battery-operated cars, buildings, a functioning economy and even its own currency (kidZos). That’s not all: There are over 90 role-playing activities, so your child can experience what it is to become a pilot (there’s an Airbus A320 fuselage), a surgeon (there’s an entire hospital), an RJ, a chef, a journalist, a fashion designer, a fire-fighter (there’s a real fire-engine and everything), a lawyer (there’s a courthouse) and much, much more. Umm, forget the children, we’re pretty damn keen on doing this ourselves!

There’s an entire functioning economy, and your child gets to be a part of that, helping foster their creativity, problem-solving, and decision-making skills.

Kidzania is totally safe too; the entire family gets electronic wristbands to find out where your child is, at any time. Pretty cool, eh?

Kidzania has five ticket options: a full day pass, a five-hour pass, an early bird five-hour pass, a three-hour pass, and the last three-hour pass and the prices start at INR 600, 500, 450, 450, and 350, respectively. We recommend checking out Kidzania's website for the detailed pricing structure. The theme park is open from 10:30 AM - 6:30 PM from Monday to Thursday and 10:30 AM - 8:00 PM from Friday to Sunday. Noida Sector - 18 on Blue Line is the nearest metro station.