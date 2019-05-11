Kiko Milano’s Nail Lacquers Are All Heart Eyes!

If you really don’t know about Kiko Milano’s Mini nail lacquers, then girls you are missing a big one. I must tell you they are so so cute and they have amazing colours in their mini collections, yes the colours are different from their normal nail lacquers and just for INR 190/- 😍 And if you are wondering why you haven’t seen them then let me tell you that this collection is very rare. You will generally see this range in the starting summer season sale. So what are you waiting for? Go and grab them before they are gone 💅🏼