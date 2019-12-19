Xero Degrees Serve The Best Munchies To Munch On

I Had a lovely time at Xero Degrees with my friends as this place serves some really delicious quick bites that can make anyone happy! And also, their prices are really affordable for all these delicious quick bites! Well, food always makes people happy and here you get the similar feeling! The best part is that this outlet is a dine-in cum takeaway as the jars and containers they serve your food in, can be taken away along with you. I would like to suggest some lip-smacking options from this place: Arrabbiata pasta which was served in a jar. It was really darn delicious and they left me with no complaints about it and some peri-peri fries was a really good option At the end, we also had a nutella waffle with vanilla ice cream and a hazelnut brownie shake, which was Irresistible!