The unique variety of stick kulfi flavours from tooti frooti to paan are all worth a try. Their sundaes aren't the best, but how bad can ice cream be, right?
Head To King's Kulfi For A Crazy Variety Of Kulfis With The Perfect Sweetness Level
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Great For
I liked
Pro-tip
Try the paan and the thandai-flavoured ones for something unique. The typical flavours like kesar pista are your safest options if you're not adventurous.
What could be better?
The service is slightly slow but it's well worth the wait.
More info
They only have cash payment option, so keep away the plastic.
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 150
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Comments (0)