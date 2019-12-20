Head To King's Kulfi For A Crazy Variety Of Kulfis With The Perfect Sweetness Level

Dessert Parlours

Kings Kulfi

DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon
Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurgaon

Great For

I liked

The unique variety of stick kulfi flavours from tooti frooti to paan are all worth a try. Their sundaes aren't the best, but how bad can ice cream be, right?

Pro-tip

Try the paan and the thandai-flavoured ones for something unique. The typical flavours like kesar pista are your safest options if you're not adventurous.

What could be better?

The service is slightly slow but it's well worth the wait.

More info

They only have cash payment option, so keep away the plastic.

