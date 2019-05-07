Head To This Design Studio In Shahpur Jat For Non-Blingy Indianwear

Kish Mish Fashion Studio is a sweet little studio with the designer herself sitting at the front desk (not something you'll find at every Shahpur store), who's happy to give you insight and context to her clothes. For people that usually relegate Shahpur to a cesspool of bling, this store will pleasantly surprise you. Not only did I find a plethora of prints that were pretty (without being OTT), I also found more natural fabrics than I have seen at most stores in this particular area. You'll find kurtas, Indian-style peasant blouses, saris, suit-sets, tunics and such—not as many intense lehnga ensembles as the average Shahpur store. If you're looking for a mehendi or Diwali party kind of outfit, this place will serve you well. You'll find mellower hues here; think chalky whites, eggshells, ivories, powder blues and shell pinks. You'll also find a lot more embroidery here than embellishment, so I hope that gives you a sense of the store and its vibe.