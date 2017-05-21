If you are a momo freak like me, you'll LOVE this place. They have an excellent variety of momos - everything from your regular fried and steamed to tandoori and pan fried. The preparation is very hygienic and service is prompt.
Hit Up Kitchen Caboodle For Delectable Afghani, Malai & More Kinds Of Momos
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery Available
Get the Afghani and the malai variants. Both vegetarian and chicken options are great. The tandoori paneer momos are a big hit too.
They're readily available on Swiggy and have a lot of other North Indian and Chinese fare on the menu as well which is worth a shot too. But the momos are their biggest hit.
