Hit Up Kitchen Caboodle For Delectable Afghani, Malai & More Kinds Of Momos

Delivery Services

KC

Sector 22, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 98, Opp. Rotary Public School, HUDA Market, Sector 22, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

If you are a momo freak like me, you'll LOVE this place. They have an excellent variety of momos - everything from your regular fried and steamed to tandoori and pan fried. The preparation is very hygienic and service is prompt.

What's My Pro Tip?

Get the Afghani and the malai variants. Both vegetarian and chicken options are great. The tandoori paneer momos are a big hit too.

Anything Else?

They're readily available on Swiggy and have a lot of other North Indian and Chinese fare on the menu as well which is worth a shot too. But the momos are their biggest hit.

