Embrace Your Pride At This Futuristic Club, Kitty Su

With artists such as Nucleya being the Resident DJ and a lineup of international artists such as Steve AOKI, DJ Snake, Alesso, Bob Sinclar, Dmitri Vegas and Like Mike having burnt the floor at Kitty Su, we’re sure you agree that it’s a place that all DJ dreams are made of. With music that’s progressive, state-of-the-art aesthetic innovation with evocative sculptures and all-embracing love, no wonder it’s one of the country’s most favourite party capitals. With international talent like Oliver Huntemann, Lee Burridge, Deborah De Luca, Dubfire, Skrillex, Tristan and more, Kitty Su has kept itself ahead on the music front.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and pan-sexual, it’s the perfect party place where one can celebrate alone or with bae (girl, boy, or any other gender, of any different abilities). Show them how proud you are of the connection you share. There’s no shying away from revealing your true identity and joining in the pride movement here.

Dragqueen, Queer or even differently-abled folks, come together to disco and make it a night to remember forever at Kitty Su. We’re totally swearing by its progressive outlook and inclusive party-style which has never been experienced anywhere else in the country. And that’s why Kitty Su is the club of the future! So glam-up soon, put on your best dress and create unforgettable memories at this club’s awesome date and drag nights. It’s the place where you want to party and be safe with partygoers, artists from all communities including talented musicians, drag artists and more.

If you think love is limited by gender, ability or outer beauty or if you think 377 is just a number, then Kitty Su is not for you! This is a place for people with an open-mind, with a futuristic perspective and purity in love, concepts that are yet to be inscribed in the minds of many people in our country. So, when we heard about Kitty Su, we knew it was more than just a club - it’s a beacon of hope for love in all its forms!