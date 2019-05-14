Kiyan At Roseate Is A Beautiful Place For A Perfect Getaway

The Roseate in Delhi has to be explored for the foodies out there. An Apple cinnamon and ginger ale drink in a long stemmed flute sets the tone for this new menu by Chef Anand Panwar featuring sustainable cooking using fresh ingredients, all farm grown products at 0 km distance. Kiyan, at The Roseate is set in a beautiful green area with tall pillars and water that reflects its outdoor seating. Inside, you find more beauty in the service and presentation of the food. Tomato Basil soup with hint of fresh orange, with a side of herb foccasia bread with a reinterpretation of a fresh tomato 🍅 salsa, is an excellent beginning. Then we partake of Dadima ki chutney and tangy plum chutney to heighten the Paneer tikka with mango marmalade and the flower filled Pathar ke ghosh served on stones. The 3 grain khichdi with homemade vaddi, a tree shaped Lamb nihari with mashed potatoes at the base show us how nostalgic flavors find their way into gourmet cooking. By this time you are so full, that the Ranjit shahi paneer with a Paneer Bhurji, and the daal makhani with Pudina paratha and butter naan make you feel more gourmand than gourmet. The Melody coffee toffee bite inspired --- Toffee Coffee Pudding is one of the best desserts I have had in a while and ensures me that the chef is a connoisseur of patisserie.