My first time at The Roseate and it was a beautiful experience! Kiyan is a restaurant offering sustainable cuisine. The menu was curated by Anand Panwar and every dish was impeccably made using home grown or locally sourced ingredients. Pick any of their dishes from the menu, you won’t be disappointed. Must have’s include - Dal Makhani, Pathar Ke Gosht, the 3 grained Khichri with House made Vadi. Absolute yumm!
Kiyan At The Roseate: Sustainable Cuisine At Its Best
Fine Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 4500
- Nearest Metro Station: IndusInd Bank Cyber City Rapid
Nihari was a bit thicker than usual. I have had better versions elsewhere but all the other dishes were well plated with edible flowers and absolutely delicious. The service is definitely worth a mention. Lovely team with smiling faces !
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
