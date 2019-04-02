Kiyan At The Roseate: Sustainable Cuisine At Its Best

My first time at The Roseate and it was a beautiful experience! Kiyan is a restaurant offering sustainable cuisine. The menu was curated by Anand Panwar and every dish was impeccably made using home grown or locally sourced ingredients. Pick any of their dishes from the menu, you won’t be disappointed. Must have’s include - Dal Makhani, Pathar Ke Gosht, the 3 grained Khichri with House made Vadi. Absolute yumm!