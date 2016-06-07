Knight Rider Junction is the second BYOB outlet of its Cyber City sibling. Located right on the Gurgaon-Faridabad Expressway, this one steps it up a notch higher with a capacity to house 500 people; works real swell if you’re planning to pre-game before you hit the clubs.
- Price for two: ₹ 1250
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54
Shortcut
Buy The Bottle
You can either you walk in with a bottle of your choice, or charm one of the servers to get you one from the theka outside {we don’t call them liquor shops anymore}.
What’s NOT On The Menu?
That’s right! The place boasts of a seemingly endless list of delectable options to get your brain in a tizzy and your stomach growling shamelessly. You can pick from the assorted breakfast menu—with its Indian, Chinese or Italian sections—or simply go with their special recommendations.
Our Two Cents
We recommend you order the timeless masala peanuts immediately upon your arrival, and gradually build up an appetite with their smoked cheese cigars, Charminar ke Seekh, and the succulent Grilled Fish with Lemon Butter Sauce. Phew!
If you’ve still got room, go for the Achari Paneer Tikka and Prawn Salt and Pepper; they will definitely leave you satiated.
Verdict, My Lord?
It’s definitely one of the best BYOB spots in town, with excellent ambience, brilliant food and even a valet parking service, and they home deliver, too.
Spot-On
The junction hosts live cricket matches, seafood festivals and much more. It’s not just an aahata, so keep a look out on their Facebook page for info.
