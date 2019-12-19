Get Those Beautiful Moments Captured By This team Of Excellent Photographers

Have a special occasion coming up? Of course, you do! We as a society love to celebrate! One of the best celebrations over food and happiness is a wedding! And in my mind, no matter what ceremony you choose, be it religious or a court wedding, what a wedding is truly about, is eating awesome food while wearing picture worthy shoes and being photographed! And I discovered an excellent team of photographers called Knot just Frames. Based across Delhi and now Mumbai as well, this excited team brings good equipment, and a good eye that knows what to do with said equipment, and good vibes that make them blend with the family and capture frames both posed and candid. I only got them for photography, but they also do videography. They give you an online link of photos selected that is shareable easily. So one can download all or select pictures. They also give you the high rise version of the pictures so you can print whatever you like! For an extra fee, they create the printed book for you as well! Speaking of fees, I find them quite affordable and it comes with peace of mind to have your experiences immortalised in frames! An excellent team to consider for your next photo worthy celebration!