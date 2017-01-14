A Mumbai import, Kofuku in Ansal Plaza is wooing us with its extensive Japanese and Oriental menu: Think sushi, ramen bowls, soups, dim sums, grilled seafood and an uber-spicy kimchi salad.
Chopsticks Out: Kofuku's Here With A World Of Japanese Cuisine
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
High And Low
Kofuku’s come to the capital all the way from Mumbai, and is done up beautifully in lots of wood. Sit Japanese style in a screened-off area where you have to take your shoes off {they have slippers ready!}, climb onto the elevated area and then slip onto a cushioned spot.
If this isn’t your jam, they have regular chairs and tables too. And a beautiful outdoor space in the making with wicker seating and a one-person swing.
Bowl Goals
If you’re here for the long haul, we’d recommend starting with a soup, of course. The Wakame Soup is a refreshing change from the usual seaweed with sesame oil and green onion. There’s a world of appetisers to choose from; we chose the Prawn Tempura Sushi {best decision ever}, followed by the Asian Greens Dumpling, Prawn in Asian spices and Tofu Steak.
All this followed by a giant bowl of Miso Ramen which is essentially miso soup loaded with noodles, egg, onions and your choice of meat {ours was pork}. Be warned though; this is a meal on its own.
Next on our to-try list: Salmon/Beef Carpaccio, Chef’s Special Hot Pot and Black Cod in Miso.
So, We're Saying...
If you’re looking to dig your chopsticks into Japanese food beyond the much celebrated sushi, Kufoku’s a good place to start, even if it’s a tad expensive. They have a surprisingly great selection of vegetarian ,too.
#LBBTip
Note that the wasabi here is stronger than most places, so you may want to take a small taste before you put it all in your mouth.
