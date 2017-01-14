Chopsticks Out: Kofuku's Here With A World Of Japanese Cuisine

If you’re here for the long haul, we’d recommend starting with a soup, of course. The Wakame Soup is a refreshing change from the usual seaweed with sesame oil and green onion. There’s a world of appetisers to choose from; we chose the Prawn Tempura Sushi {best decision ever}, followed by the Asian Greens Dumpling, Prawn in Asian spices and Tofu Steak.

All this followed by a giant bowl of Miso Ramen which is essentially miso soup loaded with noodles, egg, onions and your choice of meat {ours was pork}. Be warned though; this is a meal on its own.

Next on our to-try list: Salmon/Beef Carpaccio, Chef’s Special Hot Pot and Black Cod in Miso.