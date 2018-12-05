From Cute Stationery To Affordable Cosmetics, This Store Has It All

Department Stores

KOJA

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.1

H-11, New Aruna Colony, Majnu Ka Tilla, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Koja in Majnu Ka Tila offers both quality and affordability. Oh, and did I mention how cute the products are? From stationery to cosmetics, this store has some uber cool and cutesy stuff for everyone. So, if you are around the area, don't forget to visit the store.👍

What Could Be Better?

Adding a nameplate to different sections showcasing the products will do wonders.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, and Bae.

