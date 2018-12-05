Koja in Majnu Ka Tila offers both quality and affordability. Oh, and did I mention how cute the products are? From stationery to cosmetics, this store has some uber cool and cutesy stuff for everyone. So, if you are around the area, don't forget to visit the store.👍
From Cute Stationery To Affordable Cosmetics, This Store Has It All
Department Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: VIDHAN SABHA
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Adding a nameplate to different sections showcasing the products will do wonders.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, and Bae.
Department Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: VIDHAN SABHA
Comments (0)