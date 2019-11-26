Roja Perfumes With 24 Carat Gold Or Luxe Chopard Fragrances: This New Store Has It All

If you're someone who is obsessed with perfumes, Koncept Prive's launch in DLF Emporio mall will make you very happy.

It's a luxury perfumery that offers fragrances from countries like France, Germany, Italy, UK, and more. In case you're wondering about the kind of perfumes that you can find here, they've got a range of perfumes by Spanish brand J.Del.Pozo, luxury brand Amouage (known for offering one of the most expensive perfumes in the world with a frankincense scent), and Roja perfumes that offers bottles with 24 carat gold-plate and caps with original Swarovski (patent only for Roja's collection). Chopard, Philly & Phill, Bvlgari and Atkinsons London 1799 are some of the other brands you can find at the Koncept Prive store.

In case you're looking for a gift that will make someone feel super special, or well, want to buy something nice for yourself, drop by this store in Emporio.

Price: Starting at INR 7,000 - 2.5 lakh