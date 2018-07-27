Right opposite Yum Yum Cha is Kontempra, a deceptively normal looking store in Khan Market that’ll bowl you over with its range of lotions, candles, skin-care, body mists, hand gels, candles, home decor, bath products and more from top-grade brands. It’s got everything you could possibly need to pamper yourself well.
We Found The Stairway To Potion Heaven At This Khan Market Shop
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
Scented candles, body mists, scented lotion, bath products
Just when we thought we knew everything there was to know about Khan Market, we stumbled upon Kontempra. The diffusers they had going ( which were for sale BTW) made sure that the entire store smelled as heavenly as possible. Within a five-minute perusal of the store, we saw one side fully-stocked with lotions, bath gels, shower gels, body mists (the ones that smell like vanilla and cherry-blossoms are our favourite), sugar scrubs, hand gels and more.
On another rack, were makeup products by Urban Decay, including their contour palettes and glittery eyeliners. We also saw candles that smelled so good, you’d want to buy them all. But since we had to pick just one (we were a broke lot), we chose the coffee one.
They also had a few home decor items, included statement wall pieces, diffusers as well as quirky, printed tissue boxes. We just wish they had more items in that category.
