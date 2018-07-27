We Found The Stairway To Potion Heaven At This Khan Market Shop

Just when we thought we knew everything there was to know about Khan Market, we stumbled upon Kontempra. The diffusers they had going ( which were for sale BTW) made sure that the entire store smelled as heavenly as possible. Within a five-minute perusal of the store, we saw one side fully-stocked with lotions, bath gels, shower gels, body mists (the ones that smell like vanilla and cherry-blossoms are our favourite), sugar scrubs, hand gels and more.

On another rack, were makeup products by Urban Decay, including their contour palettes and glittery eyeliners. We also saw candles that smelled so good, you’d want to buy them all. But since we had to pick just one (we were a broke lot), we chose the coffee one.

