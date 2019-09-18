From Freshly Baked Breads To Pretty Looking Pastries, Drop By The FOR'EST!

Strolling around Basant Lok Market I stumbled upon this Korean Boulangerie and Patisserie, The FOR'EST. Cakes, Korean buns and pretty looking pastries welcome you at this cute cafe. Quick bites, takeaways or chose a more elaborate dish and have it in quiet and relaxing seating. Fresh bakery products are also available and are usually sold out by evening. So, drop this place for some really good bakery products.