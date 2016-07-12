Busan is a lovely little Korean restaurant hidden among the serpentine streets of Majnu Ka Tila. All their meals are served with an array of side dishes – from kimchi to potatoes to meat and radish soup – and it’s something different every time! So if you need a break from the usual momo-noodles-curry routine, you know where to head to.
Enjoy A Hearty Korean Meal At Busan In Majnu Ka Tila
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: VIDHAN SABHA
Shortcut
Must Eat
The menu lists a wide variety of Korean dishes – from the vegetarian kimbap to buff and cuttlefish. The bulgogi tukbap {grilled marinated buff with steamed rice} and the jjamppong sujebi {an assortment of seafood in a delicious soup with hand torn noodles} are excellent options for individual meals. If you’re not too sure about experimenting, opt for the dakgalbi {spicy chicken} with a bowl of rice.
Must Drink
Their unusual complimentary drinks outshine the regular beverages. Don’t miss out on the cold cinnamon tea {in the summers} and the herbal bitter tea {for colder months} served alongside your food.
What We Loved
The atmosphere at Busan will always put you at ease with its comfortable semi-traditional seating, the view of the Yamuna bank outside {the warm yellow lights, if you’re visiting after dark}, and the generous portions of food.
What Didn’t Impress Us
Since the restaurant serves seafood, it usually has a slight yet distinct smell, which might put off the strict vegetarians, or those among you who are averse to seafood.
What Is The Best Time To Visit?
Go for an early dinner with a bunch of friends – the place is livelier and prettier at night. However, if it’s your first visit to Busan, make it during the day so you can locate the place and be seated immediately.
#LBBTip
Ask the staff for help with what to order if you’re utterly unfamiliar with Korean food or want to know what goes in each dish. Also, to avoid facing disappointment, keep in mind that all eateries in Majnu Ka Tila serve only vegetarian fare on Wednesdays.
Where: 9B, Block 10, New Aruna Nagar, Majnu ka Tila
Nearest Metro Station: Vidhan Sabha
Contact: 011 23813718, +91 9560816905
Price: INR 750 for two
Timings: 11am – 10pm
Follow them on Facebook here.
