Visit This Outlet In Paharganj For Yum Korean Food At An Affordable Price!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

The Shim Tur

Paharganj, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Navrang Guest House, 2nd Floor, Main Bazaar, Paharganj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

In the busy hustling streets of Paharganj, discover The Shim Tur an awesome rooftop restaurant (indoors are available). You have to go a bit inside to reach here but once you get here it is worth it. The food was amazing. All their dishes were damn good! 💜💜 Their kimchi and rice are to die for. So, try this Korean outlet soon!

What Could Be Better?

More non veg meat options

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Family, Bae

Cafes

The Shim Tur

Paharganj, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Navrang Guest House, 2nd Floor, Main Bazaar, Paharganj, New Delhi

image-map-default