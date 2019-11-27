In the busy hustling streets of Paharganj, discover The Shim Tur an awesome rooftop restaurant (indoors are available). You have to go a bit inside to reach here but once you get here it is worth it. The food was amazing. All their dishes were damn good! 💜💜 Their kimchi and rice are to die for. So, try this Korean outlet soon!
Visit This Outlet In Paharganj For Yum Korean Food At An Affordable Price!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RK ASHRAM MARG
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
More non veg meat options
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Family, Bae
Also On The Shim Tur
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: RK ASHRAM MARG
Comments (0)