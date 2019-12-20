Krispy Kreme Is Delivering Doughnuts To Your Doorstep. Ordered Yet?

Dessert Parlours

Krispy Kreme

DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Promenade, Ground Floor, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

3 Outlets
Yes, you read that right; Krispy Kreme now delivers doughnuts right to your doorstep {or desk}.

Sweet Reality

Gone are the days when you had to travel miles for your cravings. Everyone is slowly turning to online orders and home deliveries; honestly we couldn’t be happier! Ok, this might be the sugar rush talking. But seriously, how convenient is it to just get them Krispy Kreme doughnuts delivered while you sit and chill {or work}.

Donut Worry, Be Happy

The process is simple-visit the Krispy Kreme website, select your doughnuts {original glazed is our eternal love}, buy happiness; keep looking out your window for delivery man. That’s all.

So, We’re Saying…

Dessert deliveries such as this are the best thing to happen to us. All that’s missing is coffee. Might we suggest Sleepy Owl?

Order online here.

Other Outlets

Krispy Kreme

Select Citywalk, Saket, New Delhi
4.3

Select Citywalk, 1st Floor, Saket, New Delhi

Krispy Kreme

Greater Kailash - 2, New Delhi
5.0

JMD Kohinoor Mall, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

Krispy Kreme

Sector 24, Gurgaon
4.3

Cyber Hub, K-4/A, Ground Floor, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

