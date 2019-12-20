Yes, you read that right; Krispy Kreme now delivers doughnuts right to your doorstep {or desk}.
Krispy Kreme Is Delivering Doughnuts To Your Doorstep. Ordered Yet?
Sweet Reality
Gone are the days when you had to travel miles for your cravings. Everyone is slowly turning to online orders and home deliveries; honestly we couldn’t be happier! Ok, this might be the sugar rush talking. But seriously, how convenient is it to just get them Krispy Kreme doughnuts delivered while you sit and chill {or work}.
Donut Worry, Be Happy
The process is simple-visit the Krispy Kreme website, select your doughnuts {original glazed is our eternal love}, buy happiness; keep looking out your window for delivery man. That’s all.
So, We’re Saying…
Dessert deliveries such as this are the best thing to happen to us. All that’s missing is coffee. Might we suggest Sleepy Owl?
Order online here.
