For days when I'm running between shoots, meetings (and Saturday night plans), I rely on comfy outfits that look great all day. And I found some indie brands on LBB that are doing super cute styles and TBH, I'm super impressed!
Denim On Denim Done, Right: Shop My Go-To Look This Summer!
Denim Cropped Shirt
This cropped shirt looked mad awesome with my basic denims. I wore it all day - and got so many compliments! In case you don't want your midriff to show, tuck into a pair of high waisted pants and step out.
Wearing XS
Brogues With Tassels
These handcrafted brogues from Tassel Life are ELEPHANTASTIC! They are literally the cutest things and I've been wearing them on repeat this summer.
Metallic Belt Bag
All my fashionista friends have been wearing belt bags all summer, so when I found this functional version with a tassel on LBB - I couldn't resist! It looked super cute and stepped up my otherwise, casual outfit.
