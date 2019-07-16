Denim On Denim Done, Right: Shop My Go-To Look This Summer!

For days when I'm running between shoots, meetings (and Saturday night plans), I rely on comfy outfits that look great all day. And I found some indie brands on LBB that are doing super cute styles and TBH, I'm super impressed! 

Denim Cropped Shirt

This cropped shirt looked mad awesome with my basic denims. I wore it all day - and got so many compliments! In case you don't want your midriff to show, tuck into a pair of high waisted pants and step out. 

Wearing XS 

Brogues With Tassels

These handcrafted brogues from Tassel Life are ELEPHANTASTIC! They are literally the cutest things and I've been wearing them on repeat this summer. 

Metallic Belt Bag

All my fashionista friends have been wearing belt bags all summer, so when I found this functional version with a tassel on LBB - I couldn't resist! It looked super cute and stepped up my otherwise, casual outfit. 