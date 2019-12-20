Kulcha junction in Connaught place serves awesome chole kulcha in the town. This place is perfect for winter’s breakfast. I would suggest you try their paneer kulcha which is worth trying. This place is in the heart of the town. Do pay a visit for a lovely breakfast.
For A Hearty Breakfast: Drop By Kulcha Junction In Cp!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 250
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PATEL CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
If they could offer more and more stuffing in the kulcha
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group.
