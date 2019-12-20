For A Hearty Breakfast: Drop By Kulcha Junction In Cp!

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Kulcha Junction

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 6, Near Bangla Saheb Gurudwara, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Kulcha junction in Connaught place serves awesome chole kulcha in the town. This place is perfect for winter’s breakfast. I would suggest you try their paneer kulcha which is worth trying. This place is in the heart of the town. Do pay a visit for a lovely breakfast.

What Could Be Better?

If they could offer more and more stuffing in the kulcha

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group.

Fast Food Restaurants

Kulcha Junction

Connaught Place, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 6, Near Bangla Saheb Gurudwara, Connaught Place, New Delhi

image-map-default