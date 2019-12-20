So my college is near DDA flats and it's not college but more like school. I have continuous classes from 9 to 3:30 PM, so I need a place to relax after college and vent out my day's frustration. So that I can go home peacefully. So I and my friends started looking for the places which have a nice seating area, not so costly food, good service and our search ended at this restaurant. They have Chinese, Indian and South Indian food and bonus are their sweets along with chai, coffee and Thanda. My personal favourite is there coffee and dosa which are to die for. Do go to this place to have some peaceful moments to yourself. The food is priced at reasonable rates. This place is not gonna nake you bankrupt.
Broke Scenes? Check Out This Sweet Shop For Their Yum Quick Bites!
Food Stores
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: GOVIND PURI
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They start keeping glass bottles of cold drink because that way it's good for the environment and we will feel less guilty to have one
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids, Big Group.
