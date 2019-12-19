Kylin Skybar Has A Super Pretty Terrace Seating & Live Music

A bit expensive, the first floor of Kylin Premier, Kylin Sky Bar is known for its ambience and its music. Candles, white lilies, plush sofas and great wait staff make up for the high prices of this roof top bar. The place provides authentic oriental food with sushi and teppenyaki being the highlights. Beers are INR 250 a pop, if you’re looking to just chill.

They even do live music nights, and although a breezy winter evening can get quite chilly, singing along with a beer in hand can never go wrong.