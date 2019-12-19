Kylin Skybar Has A Super Pretty Terrace Seating & Live Music

Bars

Kylin SkyBar

New Delhi, Delhi
3.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, T-302, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

A bit expensive, the first floor of Kylin Premier, Kylin Sky Bar is known for its ambience and its music. Candles, white lilies, plush sofas and great wait staff make up for the high prices of this roof top bar. The place provides authentic oriental food with sushi and teppenyaki being the highlights. Beers are INR 250 a pop, if you’re looking to just chill.

They even do live music nights, and although a breezy winter evening can get quite chilly, singing along with a beer in hand can never go wrong. 

What Could Be Better

As mentioned above, it isn't the most affordable place when it comes to planning a dinner scene.
