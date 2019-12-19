This Beautiful Spanish Bar Showcases Exclusive Iconic Tapas & Pintxos

One of its kind first community bars opened Spanish themed tapas bar, La Latina in N block market, Greater Kailash. The decor is beautifully done with turquoise colour giving it cool yet cosy vibes. A place where you can try a lot of food without worrying to waste. Since it’s a tapas bar all the portions are in a smaller size which serves one but the flavours are just astounding. Right from entering the place and till the time you’re there it feels just magnificent. The flavours are fresh and succulent. We tried celadon salad whose flavours were fresh and light. Also, try their own version of gazpacho. The mushroom or ham croquettes and pintxos were great too. But for me, the dish that stood out was lamb chop with delectable flavours and the meat was juicy and soft. And their litchi and mango salad was just outstanding. Go with your bae or friends and you’ll never be disappointed.